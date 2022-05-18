New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on the bail petition filed by the Augusta Westland scam accused Christian Michel.

A bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing the petition filed by Christian Michel after the Delhi High Court had refused to grant him bail. The court said he has "already undergone almost 4 years (of punishment) and we will have to look from that perspective as well."

Michel's counsel submitted before the court that the investigation is not complete and before this, he was in custody in Dubai. He also said that in Italy he is required to make an appearance as charges are framed there. ED, however, denied this and said that he is not a party in the case before the Italian court.

Court asked if Michel had tried to abscond, and the counsel denied saying he had always been in Dubai. Court proceeded to issue a notice in the matter and listed the matter for hearing again in the second week of July after the court's vacation.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against James in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Also read: Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukherjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case