New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority of Kasargod, Kerela, to visit the district hospitals, general hospitals, community healthcare centers, and primary healthcare centers where endosulfan victims are treated, and submit a report on it within 6 weeks. The report is sought on existing healthcare facilities and in regard to palliative care and physiotherapy.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna was hearing a contempt petition filed by the victims of the endosulfan tragedy who alleged that the Kerela government had not disbursed the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs. In the last hearing, the state had filed an affidavit in the court and the advocate had informed the court that all the victims were compensated.

Advocate for the petitioner had said that they need time to go through the state's response. During today's hearing, the petitioners said that "there is no grievance with regard to the work which is being rendered by the District Health Authorities in Kasargod, but the limitation arises due to the absence of proper infrastructural facilities for the treatment of the endosulfan victims."

The court observed in its order that to have an objective assessment of the medical and healthcare facilities available for endosulfan victims, it would require a report from the Secretary of DLSA who should submit it after visiting the centers. The court directed the state advocate to forward the order's copy to the DLSA secretary and provide a complete set of papers to him to facilitate the submission of the report.