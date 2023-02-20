New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday directed that the Delhi police place on record the charge sheet filed in the case of hate speech made in Delhi during Hindu Yuva Vahini event. The court also took note of submission that investigation in the matter is at an advanced stage now.

"Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj has submitted that the investigation is now at an advanced stage. The report of the voice sample is expected soon from forensic lab. Copy of the chargesheet will also be placed on record soon," the court said in its order, further adjourning the matter for hearing in first week of April.

The bench, also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, was hearing a petition filed by activist Tushar Gandhi, against Delhi police's inaction in the hate speeches made in Delhi during the Yuva Vahini event in 2021.

Also read: SC junks plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women

During an earlier hearing on January 30, the Delhi police had told the court that the investigation of the matter was substantially completed and it would soon file a report. The court had asked it to list in its affidavit all the steps that it has taken to curb hate speech.

Before that, the court had questioned Delhi police over delay in registration of FIRs and no progress made in the investigation. It had asked for a report from the investigating officer. The matter pertains to hate speech made in Delhi during Hindu yuva Vahini event that was oraginsed under the leadership of Sudarshan news editor, Suresh Chavhanke in 2021.