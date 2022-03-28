New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government and the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) to respond whether the students who missed the 2021 Mains examination due to contracting Covid or having a family member positive, could be given another chance at it. The court asked the government and UPSC to respond by March 30 regarding their stand vis-a-vis the rules and regulations pertaining to the issue.

The bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a plea filed by a group of students who could not write the mains as they had tested positive for coronavirus and there was no accommodation by the UPSC for such students. These students have exhausted their 6 attempts and are seeking an extra attempt now on the grounds of the pandemic.

The petitioners referred to the example of an extra chance being given in the IIT-JEE exam for students who missed it due to COVID. They also argued that last year's judgment in which the Supreme Court turned down a plea for extra-attempt- was distinguishable as it pertained to the preliminary examination, which is attempted by over 10 lakh students and the instant case related to the mains exam, which was attempted by around 9000 candidates.

The bench wanted clarity regarding the applicable regulations in order to ascertain if they permitted the relaxation as sought by the petitioners. Accordingly, the Court adjourned to Wednesday the pleas seeking relaxation in terms of one additional attempt at the civil services examination by those who could not appear in the Mains on account of COVID.