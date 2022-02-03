New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central government and Delhi government to file an affidavit in the court regarding a number of vaccinations they have administered to beggars and vagabonds, in three weeks and listed the matter for hearing again after three weeks.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was hearing a petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking vaccination and rehabilitation of vagabonds and beggars during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The central government informed the top court today that 77 lakhs of people have been administered with the first dose and the second dose has been administered to around 14 lakh people. According to an earlier affidavit that was filed back in August last year, the figure stood around 4,82,000. These people have no IDs. The court asked the Centre to file an updated affidavit in three weeks.

It was informed to the court that the Delhi government has not filed a response in the matter so the court directed the NCT of Delhi to ensure that affidavit is filed in three weeks.

Last year when the matter was heard in July, the court had observed that it can not direct the removal of people from the streets as those people are helpless and have no other choice. The court had said that it's a socio-economic problem and it can not take an elitist view.

"They have no choice, nobody wants to beg," observed the court. The plea had prayed for removal and restraining beggars from begging at traffic junctions, public places, streets, etc to avoid the spread of the covid virus.

Also Read: SC sets aside detention order of accused in fake Remdesivir case