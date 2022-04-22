New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi police to file a "better affidavit" on the petitions raising concerns over the Dharam Sansad event held in Delhi where allegedly hate speeches were made calling for open genocide of Muslims.

The Delhi police had filed an affidavit in the top court wherein it claimed that after inquiry it was found that speeches made by Sudarshan news editor Suresh Chavhanke at the Hindu Yuva Vahini meet did not have a single word attributing to hate speech. The affidavit was filed by Dy Commissioner Esha Pandey.



"Who has verified this? Has some superior officer seen this? Have they applied their minds in if this stand can be given in an affidavit in the court?. We want to understand from you if the affidavit is filed by Dy Commissioner. We hope he understands the nuances and also the other aspects. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or is it the stand as well?" questioned the court?

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioner Qurban Ali submitted that Delhi police has justified the call to kill by saying that they(people at the event) were just saving the ethics of their community. Court asked if Delhi police would like to relook into the matter. ASG KM Natraj appearing for the police said that they will look into it.

Court granted police two weeks of time and called for a fresh affidavit on or before 4th May and listed the matter for hearing again on 9th May. The matter concerning the speech made at Uttrakhand will also be heard on 9th May. Sibal did not raise the issue regarding Uttrakhand as of now but a different petition did on which the court tagged the matter and listed it for 9th May.

Plea concerning speeches made in Himachal will be heard on 26th April after Kapil Sibal said that the matter requires urgency.

