New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya challenging the committee constituted to monitor its functioning. The organisation has been in news for its human rights violations against its 162 female inmates. The matter had reached the High Court where the HC had proceeded to constitute a committee headed by Kiran Bedi to monitor the functioning of the ashram.

Now, challenging the committee, the ashram moved SC accusing the committee of harassment and HC not recording the objections. The apex court told the ashram today that the committee is no interloper and there is district judge in the committee.

Also Read: Fake birth certificate case of son: SC dismisses Azam Khan's plea

The court said, "You may be living in a spiritual world but if you have sore throat you have to go to an MBBS doctor. Similarly, if you have to file accounts you have to go to CA," and therefore laws have to be followed. The court asked the petitioner to approach the HC with its grievances.