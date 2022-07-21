New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Central government that it cannot rely on the figures of migrant labours based on 2011 census as it would be an "injustice to needy people who are in fact eligible". It is also observed that there are migrants who are registered but do not have a ration card and the government will have to not only ensure that they are fed but also provide them with ration cards.

"You have to think over it and come up with something, you fix some criteria," said the court. It observed that not conducting census after 2011 due to pandemic can not be the reason to deprive people of ration. "We can't shut our eyes on the figure that 27 crores have registered. If out of this, only 15 crores are provided ration. What about the other 12 crores. There has to be something," observed the court.

The bench comprising of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the case regarding the problems and miseries of migrant laborers. The court suggested that the food and supplies department can have targets set for providing ration cards for which the cooperation of the state will be needed as it can not be done entirely by the Centre.

"In India, no citizen should die of hunger, and it's happening despite all developments, citizens are dying. In the villages they tie their stomach tightly with a cloth or saree, children do that, adults do that, else how to curb hunger, how to endure the hunger otherwise," said J BV Nagaratha.

J MR Shah said that all the states have to work for migrants, for the common man, the poor, and the needy so that they have "solace and trust and faith that someone is there to take care of me and my family".

"Nobody can dispute that they play a vital role in nation building," observed the court. It also said that it shall review the report and progress within four weeks of the states. "What is required is some push, we can only push the car but ultimately you should be in the position to drive the car," said the court.