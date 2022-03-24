New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Supervisory Committee consisting of two technical persons can resolve the issue regarding Mullaperiyar dam, besides suggesting the construction of a new dam if it is needed and whatever safety and maintenance measures it would suggest, the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala can implement else the Chief Secretaries would be liable for contempt.

The court sought the states' responses over it by Tuesday next week i.e by 29th March 2022. The bench comprising of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar said that "it has to be resolved, it cannot be as a usual business in this matter" else "this problem would go on forever".



The court asked the states to present the minutes of their meeting and come out with a roadmap. The matter pertains to the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam which is considered unsafe by the state of Kerala and demands the construction of a new dam. Whereas, the state of Tamil Nadu says that the dam is structurally safe and the repairs and maintenance that need to be carried out are being obstructed by the state of Kerala.

Tamil Nadu also said that it wants to increase the level of water which is currently at 142 feet which the court refused saying that for raising the level, its 2006 constitution bench judgment would have to be reversed.

Also Read: SC orders probe against Param Bir be transferred to CBI