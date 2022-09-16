New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order in the petition filed by the Times Now anchor Navika Kumar seeking clubbing of the multiple FIRs and complaints registered against her over the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed on a debate aired by the channel.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari heard the matter and reserved the order. On August 8, the apex court granted interim protection to Kumar from any coercive action concerning the FIRs while issuing notice in the petition.

Kumar had approached the top court seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against her in different States over remarks made in the channel show telecast on May 26. Kumar's counsel had earlier told the apex court that a debate was happening on Gyanvapi Mosque and Kumar even tried to "douse the fire".

In her plea, Kumar has sought that either the FIRs against her in different States should be quashed, or they be clubbed together and transferred to one state i.e. Delhi.

The apex court on July 19, provided interim relief to Nupur Sharma and directed that no coercive steps be taken against her in the multiple FIRs registered against her in several States over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a television channel debate on May 26. (ANI)