New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its orders on the petition seeking changes in the deadline for claiming the ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths and the scrutiny into fake claims. The bench comprising of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the matter pertaining to compensation of Rs 50,000 that the government would pay to the families of those who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus. The directions, originally given by the top court itself, were also asked to be widely advertised so the scheme gets thoroughly circulated among the local and prominent media.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Union states, had raised the concern on fake claims for the compensation, while also suggesting to fix a timeline for the claims to be submitted by the families. Today, he submitted an application regarding the same, precisely seeking directions to allow a central agency to scrutinize the documents submitted for claims, a sample survey to ascertain fake claims, and fixation of timeline for claiming the compensation.

The SG further suggested four weeks of time to be given to claim compensation from the date of order passed. However, the court argued that four weeks would be too less for the family to come out of mourning and claim the compensation. The court also suggested that states with alleged high number of fake claims should be surveyed. SG in turn informed that Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujrat and Andhra Pradesh would be chosen on priority and the Ministry of Health and Family welfare would be focusing on these first.

The Supreme Court further suggested that instead of the Health ministry, NDMA should be given the responsibility as it would lay the guidelines for compensation and punishment for fake claims. It further declared that the court will likely pass orders fixing 60 days from today to claim compensation for the people who have already died, and 90 days for future deaths. In case of delays, the state should accept the reasons, the SC added. The formal orders and further directions will likely be passed by Wednesday, March 23.

