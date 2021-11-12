New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on the rehabilitation scheme for Khori Gaon residents, evicted from Aravalli forest, and postponed the matter for further hearing to November 15. As many as 10,000 houses were removed from forest land citing that the residences were built illegally. After which the court had directed the Haryana government to arrange shelters for the people.

The bench comprising of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to the demolition of illegal houses in Khori Gaon which were built on Aravali forest land. The court also focused on the eligibility documents and criteria for people to get possession of houses.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appearing for the residents contended before the court that there are only three eligibility criteria for people to get houses and that is very restrictive. Currently, voter id and electricity bills have been taken as identity proof to get houses. The government has not included Aadhar card in the list.

Parikh argued that all residents who prove their identity should not be deprived of homes. He cited the eligibility criteria under the central scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and said that it should be followed even in the state rehabilitation scheme. He said that for residence proof, alternate documents like ration card should also be accepted.

He further said that cut-off date for submitting applications should be extended beyond November 15 and the compensation amount should also be enhanced since present amount of Rs 2,000 is very meagre. If the government is not able to provide accommodation in the next six months, then there should be a solatium option, he added.

After hearing Parikh, the court stated that solatium will be decided by the corporation as it depends on its financial condition while the eligibility criteria will be decided as per the Central Scheme. Court also clarified that the Aadhar can be used for ID proof but not as residence proof and the cost of flat and other outgoings will be as per the central scheme.

