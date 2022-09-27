Supreme Court declines to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena. Court rejects plea of Uddhav Thackeray group seeking stay on proceedings before the Election Commission.The Apex court allows Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.