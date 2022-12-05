SC rejects plea seeking to ascertain real history of Taj Mahal
SC rejects plea seeking to ascertain real history of Taj Mahal
New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to entertain PIL seeking to know the real history of Taj Mahal. The SC further asks the petitioner to withdraw and make a representation before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
