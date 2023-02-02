SC rejects PIL seeking to restrict candidates from contesting elections from more than one constituency
Published on: 3 minutes ago
Published on: 3 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to restrict candidates from contesting elections for the same office simultaneously from more than one constituency, saying the issues pertain to legislative domain. The court said that the bench permitting a candidate to contest for more than one seat is a matter of legislative policy since ultimately, it is Parliament's will on whether the political democracy is furthered by granting such choice.
