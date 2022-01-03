Raipur: After the High Court, a plea seeking stay of arrest by suspended Chhatisgarh IPS officer GP Singh was also rejected by the Supreme Court on Monday. The apex court, in its order, rejected both stay on arrest and stay on investigation, as requested by Singh.

Singh was charged under a corruption case after a raid carried out jointly early on July 1, 2021 by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) and the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) had found undeclared assets worth Rs 10 crore as well as other important documents in a drain behind the IPS officer's house.

The search lasted for about 68 hours.

In the court on Monday, Senior Advocate UR Lalit stood on behalf of the IPS, whereas Mukul Rohtagi stood on behalf of the government.

Also read: OBC reservation: SC to hear matters related to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh on January 17

The CJI, however, did not hear Rohtagi.

Singh was suspended on July 5, 2021.

The treason and possession of disproportionate assets case was registered on the night of July 8 based on assets and documents in Singh's house, as well as simultaneous 15 other operations, including Rajnandgaon in Odisha and Chhattisgarh's Bhilai.

The challan submitted to the court by police stated that documents as well as diaries found in GP Singh's house also contained instances of spreading hatred and enmity between various religions and castes.

This further led to the police charging him under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.