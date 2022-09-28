New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Central government's order of dismissal of IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma from service. Verma had assisted the SIT in the probe of the Ishrat Jahan case of 2004 and was dismissed by the Centre on the grounds of denting the country's international relations.

The bench comprising of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard his plea challenging the dismissal and refused to interfere in it. The Delhi HC was approached by Verma earlier who had also refused to stay the Centre's orders.

In today's order, the court ordered, "We are of the view that the impugned order must be modified to facilitate earlier disposal of the writ petition. Accordingly, we direct that the writ petition shall stand listed before the High Court on 22nd November 2022. The pleadings are to be completed by the parties well before that date. We request the High Court to dispose of the matter as early as possible".

The court also clarified that it has not expressed anything on merits. Verma had argued before the court today that he has no knowledge of the transcript and CD in question, he has put in 38 years of service and he should be allowed to leave honorably. "Let me retire with honor," argued Verma's counsel.

"You talked about your honor, prestige. But if the truth is on your side, you will have your day in court. But we can't do it now. You will have your tribulations, but if justice is on your side you will succeed......You are entitled to have your day in court if you are right," said Justice KM Joseph.

Verma was dismissed on 30th August by the Centre on grounds of denting the country's International relations. He had spoken to the media denying the allegations of torture in Ishrat Jahan's case investigation.