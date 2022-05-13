New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi allowed by a local court and declined to list the matter urgently. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, refused to grant status quo as demanded by senior advocate Hufeza Ahemedi. Appearing on behalf of the Management of the Anjuman e Intezamia at the Gyanvapi Masjid Varanasi, he said, "Survey has been directed in relation to Varanasi property.

This is covered under Places of Worship Act. Now, the court has ordered commissioner to conduct survey”. "Please direct a status quo," prayed Ahemedi. However the Chief Justice refused to hear the matter immediately saying "I don't know anything about the case. How can I pass orders? I will read the papers and then pass orders”.

The Varanasi court has ordered a survey of the mosque under the supervision of a court appointed commissioner Ajay Mishra following a plea filed by Hindu women devotees Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak of Delhi who sought access to shrine behind the western wall of the mosque. The mosque committee had filed a plea seeking removal of commissioner and limiting the survey to certain parts, which the court rejected.

The survey of the mosque is expected to resume on Saturday.

