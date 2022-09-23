New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking prohibition or regulation of production, distribution and consumption of alcoholic drinks in the National Capital. The plea was submitted before the Supreme Court Bench led by CJI UU Lalit by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

Upadhyay argued court that alcoholic drinks were more harmful than cigarettes to which the CJI replied that "these are all policy matters." The petitioner further stated that like cigarettes there should be an warning labels on alcoholic drinks which he hoped will help the people, especially the youth.

When the CJI asked him whether he will withdraw the plea or will the court dismiss it, Upadhyay said that he will withdraw it. "Some say that drinks if taken in small in small quantities, can turn out to be good for health. But no one says that about cigarettes. It is a policy matter. Please understand," said the CJI.