New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to display the Preamble to the Constitution in local languages at public places and in government offices to enhance the spirit of fraternity, saying it is for the government to do. The apex court said there is something which has to be left to the government on how to go about it.

"Some people are really enterprising. Get elected and do this. This is not the place for it," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka told the advocate representing the Maharashtra-based petitioner. "If we get into it....where preamble will be displayed, where Constitution will be displayed. It is not our job," the bench observed. It told the lawyer appearing for petitioner, Z A N Ahmad Peerzade, that either the petition be withdrawn or the court will dismiss it. The counsel said he would withdraw the petition.

The plea, filed through advocate M R Shamshad, had sought direction to the authorities to display the contents of the Preamble at public places and government offices in languages understood by the local citizens to enhance the spirit of fraternity and ideas of liberty, equality and secularism.

"Why not display the Constitution all over the country?" the court asked wryly, adding "This is for the government to do." The plea said in the recent times, there has been a rise in violence that has spread to various parts of the country. It claimed the level of intolerance amongst the masses has increased manifold and the "youth of the country appear to be unaware of the commitment on which our constitutional foundation has been laid down."

It said the petitioner had approached the authorities in the states and Union Territories with a representation earlier but no steps were taken. "The petitioner has been a witness to the rise of communal violence cases, hate crimes and hate speeches in various parts of our country. It is increasing within the territorial boundaries of India and the petitioner is deeply concerned with the erosion of the social fabric that has held this diverse nation together," the plea said. (PTI)