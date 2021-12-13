Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Bhartiya Janata Party's(BJP) petition against the State Election Commission of West Bengal for alleged threats, violence and forcible withdrawal of candidature by Trinamool Congress members and asked it to approach the Calcutta High Court withdrawing the plea from SC.

The bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing BJP's plea seeking deployment of central forces in the state to ensure peaceful, fair and free municipal elections in Kolkata. The political party had stated that it filed representations also before the state seeking deployment of forces in view of receiving threat calls.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for BJP contended that not a single FIR has been registered, not a single arrest has been made, there is polling on Sunday and requirement of central forces is necessary.

"It is not strange in this country," said J Rao.

"Once we start entertaining petitions like these there will be no end," said J Rao.

The court said that it cannot ascertain what is required at a local body poll and the HC would understand the urgency better and pass directions accordingly.

The court was also appraised about a recent order passed by Justice DY Chandrachud led bench directing the deployment of central forces in Tripura for MC polls as the TMC members had alleged violence and threats from the BJP members.

But the court said that it can not entertain pleas like this.

