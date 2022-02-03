New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, 2022 (GATE) which is scheduled to be conducted on 5,6,12 and 13 February 2022, observing that such plea just 48 hours prior to the exam is "replete with a propensity for chaos and uncertainty in lives of the students who have registered for the examination".

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was hearing a petition filed by students and a coaching center seeking postponement of exams in view of the pandemic. "We can't now play with the careers of the students by postponing examination," said Justice DY Chandrachud during the hearing. Adding on further, he said that it's anyway an academic policy matter which must be decided by the concerned authority.

He said that around 9 lakh students will appear and some 20,000 students have signed the petition, students have put their blood and sweat and now if SC says that no exams will happen it will lead to chaos. The judge said that the situation is different from earlier COVID waves now and things are opening up. Advocate Satpal Singh appearing for the petitioner argued that there is still lockdown in Kerela, MP, UP and Jammu, and various other states where students will face “acute difficulty”.

He submitted that IIT Kharagpur has said in their admit cards that any student having any symptoms will be debarred from exams and the petitioner had suggested postponing the exam by a month only. "How can we be sure that in a month situation would be better? Now the situation is that we can never be absolutely clear that situation would improve...Just because some states have issues how do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing," said Justice Chandrachud.

"There is no overarching reason that this court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the constitution should supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authorities who have taken a decision to hold the examination. On a considered perspective of the position and consistent with the circumspection which must be exercised by this court in interfering with academic matters, we are not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the constitution. These petitions are accordingly dismissed," ordered the court.

