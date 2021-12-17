New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the state of Rajasthan for having less number of Covid 19 deaths registered with it and not having the data for number of applications it received for getting ex gratia by family members of those who died due to Covid.

Rajasthan's counsel submitted that total number of deaths registered is 8,955 and they have paid the ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to 8,577 people almost making the payment to 90% people.

"Who would believe that only 8,955 have died in the state of Rajasthan?," questioned the court. Thereafter the court asked the state about the number of applications it received but the advocate had no idea on which the court lashed out saying that last time also there was no data regarding that and it means that they are hiding something. Court asked how could they distribute without applications.

Court directed the state to furnish details by the next date of hearing on 17 January,2022. For advertisements regarding ex gratia for Covid deaths, court directed them to give publicity within 2 days from today as per the Gujarat model.

Maharashtra government was pulled up once again for giving ex gratia to only 8000 people against 1,45,000 applications received. Court said that despite its earlier strong observations, the state has made approximately 8000 payments. It directed the state to make payment within a week failing which strict action will be taken.



In case of Kerala, the court was informed that there have been more than 40,000 deaths but payment has been made only to 528 people. 10,000 applications for ex gratia were recieved,1927 applications were approved and payment is made to 528 people, submitted Kerala's counsel.

"It is a very sorry state of affairs," observed the court.



"As a welfare state, it is the duty of the state to pay compensation of ex gratia to persons who have suffered," observed the court.



Court directed the state to make payment within a week and give wide publicity in local newspapers.

In case of Andhra Pradesh, the court observed that there has been no wide publicity and ads should be published in local newspapers within a week from today as per the Gujarat model. Assam was also pulled up for advertising in just AIR and was ordered to publish ads in local papers within a week and complete the compensation payment in a week.



In Gujarat, 40467 claims were received for ex gratia and around 26,000 have been paid and remaining would be paid in a week.



In Punjab, 16234 deaths registered, 5431 applications received and 2480 claimants have been paid. Court said that the state should reach out to people instead of just waiting for the applications and make payments to at least those who are registered with the state.

West Bengal- 19,630 deaths registered, payment given only for 3355. Court ordered to make the payments to the rest within 10 days.

Tamil Nadu- 36,481 deaths were registered out of which 17,448 payments are made and the rest will be paid in a week as assured by the state's counsel. Court ordered the state to give wide publicity to the scheme as per the Gujarat model.

Goa- 3482 deaths were registered and 1792 people were paid.

Telangana informed the court that it gave ads in Eenadu paper only. Court directed to give wide publicity in all the local papers within a week and make ex gratia payment in a week.



For other states, the court directed the chief secretaries to file a status report on how many deaths are registered, applications received, how many claims sanctioned and paid by 12 January, 2022. The matter will be heard again on 17 January,2022.

The court had approved the payment of Rs 50,000 as ex gratia amount to the family members of those who died due to corona and had asked the states to give wide publicity about it so that maximum number could avail benefit. The court was hearing that matter wherein the states were submitting about their compliance.

