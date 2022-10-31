New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Gujarat government asking whether it placed the commission's report on fire incidents in hospitals in the state before the legislative assembly or not. It also sought an updated action-taken report to curb fire incidents in the state.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing a suo moto matter regarding the proper treatment of Covid patients and the dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals. The court was dealing with the state of Gujarat in the matter where there had been fire incidents in the hospitals taking the lives of some patients and leaving some injured. Earlier as well the court had sought its response over the matter.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave asked the court to say something once and all so that a strong message regarding safety measures reaches out to the authorities. He said that the maximum a government does in case of such incidents is to give compensation worth Rs 5 lakhs which is not sufficient for loss of life and trauma endured by family members. '

He said that for all illegal structures municipal officers are responsible and there are no FIRs or charges against them even though it should come under culpable homicide. Dave said that nobody can deny having enough hospitals but the areas for residence and hospitals have to be demarcated.

In Gujarat hospitals and even firecrackers shops are in residential areas, said Dave. "We will keep it on Friday. Let them first place the report of commission inquiry," Justice Chandrachud said and adjourned the matter for hearing after December 7.