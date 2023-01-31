New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the central government and the state governments to submit before the court whether 28.55 crores migrants registered on the eShram portal have the ration cards and if all of them are getting benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). "Mere registration may not be sufficient," observed the court.

A bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the Union of India to give particulars that out of 28.55 crores of registered workers, how many have ration cards and whether they are being given benefits of food under NFSA. ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the central government, told the court that the data is being shared between the centre and the states to ensure benefits are given to all the migrants of the schemes formulated for them.

"We are not interested in sharing of data between the states and the centre. We are interested that migrants, who are skilled or unskilled, get the benefit of the scheme. The government should reach every migrant. First, they should reach the ones who are already registered. What is the mechanism...taluka level, district level, state level? So many times I have found that under building registration, many don't even have the licenses," said J Shah.

Also read: PM CARES Fund not of govt, third party info can't be revealed under RTI, Delhi HC told

The Additional Solicitor General meanwhile said that data sharing is crucial because the central schemes are also implemented by the states. "All central schemes, state schemes can be integrated and they will be seamless and the benefits will be passed on," said ASG.

"You tell us by Friday or Monday the central government schemes which will be made available directly by the union government to the migrants who are already registered. You have come out with these schemes, these are your schemes, you must ensure that these benefits are directly available to the migrants who are registered. Don't rely on the state governments right now. Tell us what the other schemes are," Justice Shah said.

He further clarified that the court is not of the opinion that the centre has done nothing. "But it needs to ensure that the benefits of its schemes are reached out to every migrant," he said, and pointed out that medical facilities, pension, education facilities should also be taken care of. "They are not the kind of people who can afford the premium and everything," Justice Shah added. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 20.