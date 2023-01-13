New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on Television media for misusing the freedom of speech and showing things in a communal manner. The court observed that the media will have to learn how to restrain as they are occupying a great position of strength that shapes people's minds.

The bench comprising of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to hate speech that involved a plea regarding Dharam Sansad Speech, criminalization of Tablighi Jamaat, and a plea seeking general directions to curb hate speech etc.

The Court said that TV sensationalizes news and people consume whatever is served to them and accordingly shape their lives." It's very very dangerous," said Justice KM Joseph. He also said that the media should realize that they don't have the right to speak whatever they have in mind as freedom of speech comes with responsibility.

Justice Joseph said that the problem with freedom is that it trickles down to the audience and the question if they are mature enough to understand and differentiate what is shown in news. "If freedom is exercised with an agenda then you are not actually serving the people. You are serving someone else for some other cause," he added. He said the angle of money is also involved in the whole thing and then who dictates.

Justice Joseph said that ultimately everything is running on TRPs, that's the fundamental problem and unfortunately, nothing is being done about it. He said that TV sensationalizes everything and people especially youngsters get glued to it. He said that TV creates perception much faster than any other medium and programs have to be carried out very carefully.

The court opined that something needs to be done that sends a strong message. He said that in programs, one party is allowed to speak, another is not and many times anchor is the part of the problem.

Citing examples of the USA and UK, Justice Joseph said that they have absolute freedom and face consequences like in the case of the right to bear arms. "But in our country, we have different kinds of problems and we are not helpless like them, change can be brought out with the government's no-nonsense attitude and pure heart," he added.

It directed the states of Uttrakhand and Delhi to file a status report with respect to cases registered within two weeks and all the states to file replies regarding what steps they have taken to curb hate speeches in three weeks. The matter will be heard again after a month.