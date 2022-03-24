New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Mumbai cop Parambir Singh's petition seeking transfer of cases against him from the Maharashtra police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered the state to transfer all the records regarding FIRs to the central agency within one week.

The bench comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh, which heard the matter at length for the most part of the day, observed that transferring the cases to CBI is important in this case due to the personalities involved and turn of events and in fact, the state itself should have recommended CBI inquiry instead of opposing it.

The court clarified that transferring of cases from the state is in no reflection on the police force but it's just what is needed to do right now. "It's always a little bit of ego battle that happens but look at the facts, they are so glaring," observed J Kaul. The court observed that the "murky churning between the royal battle of Home Minister and Police commissioner has given rise to these unfortunate proceedings" and it doesn't believe Parambir Singh to be a "whistleblower" or anyone involved in the case to be "washed with milk".

"What is the truth, who is involved, how does such a scenario come to place is something that investigation must get in," said the court.

During the hearing, Advocate Puneet Bali appearing for Parambir Singh had pressed for a CBI investigation as he didn't feel that state police would investigate fairly. The state of Maharashtra had opposed it repeatedly despite the court suggesting that it would be better considering the situation and it would be in the state's interest as well.

After hearing the matter at length, court-ordered for the CBI inquiry and if in case any more FIRs are registered, they shall also be transferred to the CBI. Param Bir Singh's suspension is also not revoked.

Also Read: COVID deaths: SC allows Centre to conduct inquiry into fake claims