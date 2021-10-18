New Delhi: The Supreme Court e-committee wrote a letter to all High Courts directing them to ensure online filing of cases or petitions by the government mandatorily. The order will be applicable from January 1, 2022, and thereafter there will be no physical filing of cases. The e-committee headed by Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the same.

Specifically, e-filing is compulsory for other litigants in categories such as "revenue, tax, arbitration, commercial disputes and any other category as deemed fit by the High Court, from January 1, 2022".

"E- filing of petitions, appeals and revision against the judgement orders of the subordinate courts to be made mandatory from January 1, 2022. In case of e-filing of an appeal or revision, the required record of the trial court can be digitally linked with the appellate/revisional Court," read the letter.

Apart from that bail applications, divorce petitions with mutual consent, money recovery suits (loan recovery suits by banks, arrears of rent etc), complaints under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, application of maintenance will also be filed online, as directed by the top court.

Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed judicial procedures which heavily relied on physical filing of cases, petitions, documents, applications. Replacing bulky paper books, e-filing is a move towards digitisation of courts.

