Hubballi (Karnataka): The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a three-judge bench in the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court order permitting the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festivities. The CJI Lalit informed that Supreme Court three-judge bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh will hear the petition filed by Karnataka Wakf Board challenging the permission for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 fete at the Bengaluru Idhah maidan. The bench will take up the hearing of the case at 4.35 pm today.

The apex court was hearing the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court order permitting the use of the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festivities. A Muslim leader had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation had given permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival at the Idagh Ground located near Rani Chennamma Circle.

A total of six pro-Hindu organisations sought permission to allow Ganesha festivities on the ground. Hence, a committee was formed by the civic body. This committee has given a report to allow the Ganesha fete on the ground. "Following the committee's report, the HDMC allowed the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi for three days on the ground," Mayor of the HDMC Eresha Anchatageri said. Muslim leader Sadhik Gudawal filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court for questioning the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation order.