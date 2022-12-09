Finalise process of appointment of Nagaland DGP latest by Dec 19: SC directs govt
Published on: 22 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Nagaland government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Public Service Commission to finalise the process of appointment of Nagaland DGP on or before December 19. The top court also added that failure to comply with its order may lead to the use of 'coercive arms of law'.
