New Delhi: In a plea seeking rights to Hindus and Jains among others to manage their own religious places, Supreme Court demands concrete examples for mismanagement of temple funds by the state governments. The bench said that the petition contains only averments.

The bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit was hearing a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) filed by a BJP member Ashwini Upadhyay who sought a direction from the top Court allowing Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs to manage their religious places without the interference like Christmas and Muslims.

"There is no evidence to show that there has been misuse of temple funds under state administration. Is there any kind of official info that 15000 temples have shut in Karnataka. We will be taking cognizance of sweeping statements...So give something. Concrete examples needed," the bench said.

The bench also deferred the hearing to September 19. The petitioner has submitted that 15000 temples have shut down in Karantaka due to lack of income and alleged that about 85 % of temples' funds were being diverted for other purposes than the originally intended means of the temple's upkeep.

Retorting to the claim, the Court asked the petitioner to provision concrete data, if any, on the submissions. "We will be taking cognizance of something which are sweeping statements. We are not saying they are false but at least give some material. Legal framework and issues apart, we need to have concrete examples on which we will be examining this and issues apart," the CJI said.

Court also observed that in a history of 150 years of the religious institutions, these temples have functioned in a particular way and now the petitioners want to roll back the clock. It also said that "this petition is just bare averments", the bench said while posting it for September 19 for further hearing.