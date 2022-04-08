Dehradun: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Central Vigilance Commission along with the Central government in the investigation against Jharkhand IPS officer Amit Srivastava, who is facing investigation in connection with the multi-crore bank loan fraud and death of a whistleblower.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, hearing the arguments of advocate Raj Kishore Choudhary, issued notice to the investigating agencies and the central government on the matter. The Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hema Kohli, also took note of the fact that those against whom the allegations were made in the petition were not made parties. While issuing notice on the petition, the bench said, “You have made such serious allegations. Why didn't you add those people against whom you have leveled allegations?”

According to the petition, alleged whistleblower Mohan Singh had sent a complaint to the CBI Director on August 4, 2021, alleging corrupt practices against Amit Srivastava, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Uttarakhand. Along with this, it was also alleged that the police officer through various criminal activities like holding "shell companies and involved in large-scale bank loan frauds" from Union Bank of India and other banks amounting to about Rs 32 crore.

The whistleblower had sought registration of an FIR against Srivastava and a person named Apoorva Joshi, among others, for allegedly placing "wrongfully acquired money" in dubious shell companies. It was alleged that whistleblower Mohan Singh was murdered in August 2021 and his death was shown as an accident. No FIR was registered in this case.

Nishant Rohal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, claimed that the loan fraud was committed by the police officer and others, which included charges related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misconduct. It may be recalled that in the year 2011, in the Almora district, a case was registered against Srivastava currently posted as DIG, in Almora district. Under the legal action, in this case, the matter had reached the Supreme Court.

Now the accused officer has become the DIG a few days ago and under his pressure, the petitioner withdrew his appeal from the Supreme Court. But the Supreme Court dismissed the petition and called for a report from the concerned investigating agency.