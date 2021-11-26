New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Centre and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on a plea challenging Delhi High Court order that upheld Asthana's appointment as police chief. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna has already send a notice to the Centre and Asthana in this regard.

The Delhi High Court had upheld the Centre's decision to appoint Asthana, Gujarat cadre IPS officer, as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his superannuation on July 31, saying there was "no irregularity, illegality or infirmity" in his selection.

The High Court while dismissing a PIL challenging Asthana's selection, had said the justification and reasons given by the Centre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interference in judicial review.

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, who was serving as the Director-General of Border Security Force, was appointed the Commissioner on July 27 after being shifted to the Union Territory cadre from Gujarat cadre for anot one year.

The NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), approached the apex court alleging the Centre extended his service to appoint Asthana

It termed the extension of Asthana's tenure as well as an appointment as "illegal" as he did not have a residual tenure of mandatory six months of service at the time of his appointment as Commissioner of Police since he was to retire within 4 days.

The petition further claimed that the Centre's order violated the policy regarding Inter-Cadre deputation of All India Service Officers.

