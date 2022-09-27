New Delhi: For the first time in the history of India, the Supreme Court on Tuesday began live-streaming its Constitution bench proceedings. These proceedings can be accessed by the common masses at webcast.gov.in/scindia/.

In a landmark judgment delivered on September 27, 2018, Justice Dipak Misra had given a green flag to the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, he had said metaphorically while passing the judgment.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said the apex court will soon introduce its own platform for live-streaming the proceedings, which were telecasted on YouTube so far. The announcement was made after a unanimous decision taken at a full court meeting headed by the CJI. The meeting also concluded that the live-streaming of the constitution bench proceedings will be open to all from September 27, which is four years after the path-breaking announcement by Justice Misra.

As informed by the sources, the apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server. The common people may access the proceedings from their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

In a first, the Supreme Court had live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice N V Ramana through a webcast portal on August 26. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.