New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation on Tuesday that sought directions for removal of party symbols from EVMs. The bench also comprising Justice Bela M Trivdei was hearing the petition filed by BJP member and advocate Ashiwni Upadhyay.

Senior Advocates Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankarnaryana appearing for the petitioner argued before the court that an individual who does good work for all the 365 days gets shadowed by the party. They said that voter should be able to make informed choice, it should be according to credibility of the person rather than the party he is affiliated to.

The CJI wondered as to what was so wrong or obnoxious about party symbols being used in the EVM. "An individual will be working tirelessly 365 days but he will not have backing of money, power etc of party. In Supreme Court(elections) we don't have symbols, tomorrow if we have symbols I don't know what kind of people will be elected here," Singh replied.

The CJI wanted to know whether there was any debate on this top in the law commission. The counsel replied that the law commission has become defunct for the past 4 years and that there has been no debate. The bench then directed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the appropriate forum for redressal.

The bench cited that the matter was beyond the scope of Article 32, under which the PIL was filed. However, it directed the petitioners to present the application for consideration before appropriate authorities as a representation. The bench subsequently disposed off the petition as withdrawn.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to declare that the use of party symbol on EVM is illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of the Constitution. The best solution to weed out corruption and criminalisation in politics is to replace political party symbols on ballot and EVM with name, age, educational qualification and photograph of the candidates, the plea said.

"Ballot and EVM without a political party symbol will control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution and force them to give tickets to those who religiously work for people's welfare," the plea said. Referring to a study done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-governmental organisation working in electoral reforms, the plea said that out of 539 MPs, 233 (43 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"Out of 542 winners analysed after the 2014 election, 185 (34 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves and out of 543 winners analysed after the 2009 Lok Sabha election, 162 (30 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves. "There is an increase of 44 per cent in the number of Lok Sabha MPs with declared criminal cases against themselves since 2009, and the root cause of this bizarre situation is the use of political party symbols on ballot paper and EVM, the plea said.