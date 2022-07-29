New Delhi: The highest court in the country has set an example that will strengthen people's faith in the judicial system of the country. On Thursday, in the court of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravi Kumar, a woman from Rajasthan having a property dispute with her brother Daulat Ram reached the court without having any lawyer.

In the jam-packed Supreme Court, as Judges saw the woman instead of a lawyer, they asked her about counsel, to which she responded that she is not having enough money to hire a lawyer so she will be representing herself in the court.

Eventually, court number 11 witnessed a unique happening. The bench was having Justice Ajay Rastogi and Hon'ble Justice CT Ravi Kumar and the case was a dispute over the property of a woman from Rajasthan. The woman has a dispute with her brother Daulat Ram. She is now standing at the door of the Supreme Court after circling all other lower courts.

She spent years in various lower courts while fighting for her right. Today, Geeta Devi understands the nuances of court proceedings as she is representing her case, leaving both judges astonished.

However, Justice Ajay Rastogi told the woman that she is presenting her case in Hindi and he ( Ajay Rastogi) also can understand but his fellow judges hail from Southern India and are not well versed in Hindi. As the woman expressed her helplessness in speaking English, the judge asked the court whether any lawyer present here could interpret her words into English. When no one come forward, Justice Ajay Rastogi himself took upon the responsibility.

Later, Justice Rastogi assured the woman that the court would provide her a lawyer.

On the whole matter, Supreme Court lawyer Sandeep Mishra says that, in the preamble of the Constitution itself, it has been mentioned that the state will provide social, economic and political justice. The right to justice is one of the fundamental rights. Article 39A of the Constitution states that if a person does not have the money to hire a lawyer, there is a provision to provide him a lawyer at the expense of the government, even if the accused has not expressed his desire for a lawyer. For this, legal services authorities provide free legal aid at every level of justice.