New Delhi: The Supreme Court Judge Indira Banerjee, demitted office today after serving 4 years as the top court judge. She assumed office on 7th August 2018. She started her journey back in 1985 as a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court, where she, later on, assumed office as a judge on 5th February 2002.

Then in 2016, she was appointed as the Delhi High Court judge and on 5th April 2017, she was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Recalling her journey in her farewell address, Justice Banerjee said she never intended to enter the legal profession and how her father was opposed to her joining the bar.

She said that after joining, it was very difficult for her to get a chamber, and then there were days when she would not get work, leaving her frustrated. "One has to remain patient, one should not give up and should not be discouraged," said Banerjee.

She also said that being a judge needs a lot of sacrifices and a judge needs to ensure that justice is served. "It's been a long journey, over 16 years in the bar and over 20 years on the bench....a long journey, there have been ups and downs," said J Banerjee.

"I valued my freedom and I am really happy in a way that I am demitting office after over 20 years. I will have my freedom. When I had the time, I didn't have money, and when I had the money, I did not have the time. For the first time, I will have money and time as I will get my pension," said Justice Bannerjee.

She said that now post-retirement she hopes to pursue her hobbies of reading books, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Justice Indira Bannerjee was one of the youngest judges of the Calcutta High Court and was the 8th woman judge of the Supreme Court.