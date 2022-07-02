New Delhi:The Supreme Court has sought a response from Kerela State Election Commission on a petition filed by Tissy MK,former congress member,challenging her disqualification from party and consequently as Gram Panchayat President.

The vacation bench comprisng of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala observed that reducing the six year ban on Tissy MK from contesting the polls can be considered."We are only on ban period, we will only reduce the ban period that we are inclined to reduce to one to two years," clearified the court while refusing to quash disqualification or allow to file nominations.

The court also proceeded to issue notice in the matter. Tissy MK had approached the top court after the Kerela High Court had upheld her disqualification. She allegedly stood and won the post of Gram Panchayat President even when the Congress party had backed someone else. Kerela's SEC had imposed a ban of six years on her from contesting polls.