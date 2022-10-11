SC issues notice to ED in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
SC issues notice to ED in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea challenging the Delhi HC order which upheld the trial court order favoring the agency's petition to transfer his case to another judge.
Further details to follow.
Loading...