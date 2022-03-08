Patna: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Bihar government and the UPSC on a PIL challenging the appointment of SK Singhal as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought response from the state government on the PIL filed by Bihar resident Narendra Kumar Dhiraj contending that the appointment has violated the apex court 2006 judgment.

The top court also sought a response from Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, who was appointed as the state DGP in December 2020 for two years ending in the month of December 2022. The 2006 apex court verdict in the Prakash Singh case had said that the DGP of a state shall be "selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the department, who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force."

The top court had said that once he has been selected for the job, he should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of his date of superannuation. However, the DGP may be relieved of his responsibilities by the State government acting in consultation with the State Security Commission, consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties, the apex court's 2006 verdict had stated.

