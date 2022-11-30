New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the matter challenging the approval by the center for the 'environmental' release of the transgenic mustard hybrid, DMH-11. Advocate Prashant Bhushan challenged the approval before the court, arguing that the Genetic Engineering Approval Committee (GEAC) had given a nod to the approval despite its hazardous effects. The bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing the matter.

"Genetically modified (GM) crops can contaminate all the other crops and most countries have banned them after realizing how serious of a problem they are," he said, noting that Russia and European countries had to face the adverse effects of using trial-approved GM rice imported from the USA.

Further highlighting the decline in the population of honey bees in the areas with GM crop cultivation, Bhushan argued that GEAC's suggestions of conducting a study to eliminate the concerns within two years after the release are useless. "What is the use after it has been released and damage has been done to the mustard?" argued Bhushan.

"Hazards involved were understood and rules framed. Mustard is not only one of the most widely used food crops in India, but we are also the center of biodiversity for the crop," he added. He cited the expert committee and the Parliamentary standing committee's reports deeming 'all of this as very dangerous, and our labs as unfit for biosafety tests'.

"The GEAC says that GM is advantageous for breeding new hybrids for higher production. But it will lead to irreversible contamination. There are so many known problems with this technology. The committee also says that the present testing system is completely flawed, the whole regulatory system is rigged," Bhushan said.

Further claiming that the organization has no feasible system to deliver the reassurances they are giving about monitoring certain harmful practices, Bhushan said, "They claim they are not permitting farmers to spray herbicide. How do they monitor it though? They are unable to control the illegal plantation of GM cotton. Such irresponsible behavior can also lead to cancer if the crops absorb the pesticide sprayed on them," argued Bhushan.

The court heard the matter for almost its whole sitting period and said it will hear the arguments from the center on the matter at 2 pm tomorrow.

In a meeting held on October 18, the GEAC -- country's regulator for genetically-modified organisms -- had recommended the "environmental release of mustard hybrid DMH-11 for its seed production and testing as per existing ICAR guidelines and other extant rules and regulations before commercial release". The transgenic mustard hybrid, DMH-11, has been developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University.