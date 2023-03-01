New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging the Madras High Court order, which greenlighted an RSS march in the state and set aside the decision of a single-judge bench to impose certain conditions on the march.

The SC bench, comprising of the CJI and Justice P Narasimha, took note of the matter after the subject was brought up by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, who informed the court that the state of Tamil Nadu had taken the call (to grant permission under certain conditions) in six districts owing to the presence of Popular Front of India, bomb blasts and other law and order issues in the concerned areas. He further stated that the single-judge HC bench accepted conditions imposed by the government, but the division bench reversed it.

Rohtagi requested for urgent hearing, observing that the event was scheduled to start on March 5. "We will hear it on Friday", the bench said, directing for the listing of the matter on March 3. On February 10, the division bench of the Madras HC lifted restrictions imposed by the single-judge bench which had directed the RSS to hold the march in stadiums or similar enclosed spaces.

Also read: SC being used as 'tool' by anti-India forces: RSS-affiliated weekly on Court's notice to Centre on BBC documentary

The division bench had also instructed the RSS to practice strict discipline and to ensure there is no provocation or incitement on its part. The state, on the other hand, was directed to take adequate safety measures and implement proper traffic control so as to ensure that both the procession and the meeting are held in a peaceful manner.