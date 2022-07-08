New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. Zubair had approached the apex court on Thursday appealing to hear his plea on a urgent basis since he is facing 'death-threats'.

The fact checker sought protection from arrest and has challenged the Allahabad High Court order that refused to quash the FIR registered by UP police for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers, 'hate mongers'.

However Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Zubair has suppressed facts. He did not mention before the top court that he in presently in judicial remand, his bail plea got rejected on Thursday by the Sitapur court. "Such conduct of suppression of facts should not be encouraged. He is seeking bail from the Supreme Court without telling this court that his bail was rejected yesterday by the Sitapur court," Mehta argued.

To this Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves who is representing Zubair in the Supreme Court said that this information has been mentioned in the petition. The order that has been challenged in the apex court is of the Allahabad High Court, he added. "The foundation of this case is a tweet. Zubair has not spoken against any religion. He was only speaking of hate speech," Gonsalves argued.

Talking about the sheer hypocrisy underlying the case Gonsalves said, "The person who exposed hate speech is in jail and the person continuing giving such speech is out on bail. Hate mongers have even made remarks on the Constitution and judges. Zubair, on the other hand, has exposed this kind of venomous language against the Constitution and the judges and he is in jail for it."

Mehta on the other hand argued before the Supreme Court that the case against Mohammad Zubair is not just restricted to one of his tweets and is much larger than that. It is important to find out whether Zubair is part of a syndicate that is regularly posting such tweets with the intention to destabilise the country, whether the organization has been receiving donations from countries that are inimical to India, Mehta said.

Zubair's tweet had also sparked a 'law and order' situation and Yati Narsinghananda was arrested, the Solicitor General said making it clear that nobody, however, is seeking to protect Narsinghananda.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for Uttar Pradesh police also mentioned that Zubair should have informed the UP police rather than tweeting adding the if he is granted bail, he can destroy evidence in Bengaluru. A prima facie case is made out under section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc.) against Zubair, he said.