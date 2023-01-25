New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted eight-week interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra on the condition that he will not stay in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court has also directed Ashish Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location. The top court has also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to cancel of his bail. The Union Minister's son has to move away from Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release, the court said.

Ashish Mishra's SUV allegedly ran over four farmers and a journalist at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 2021 during a protest march. The farmers were killed after violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.

Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 last year rejected the Ashish Mishra's bail plea. He had challenged the high court's order in the apex court. (With Agency inputs)