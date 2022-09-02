New Delhi: The bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has granted bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad who has been incarcerated since June 26 on charges of allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

"The appellant has been in custody for more than 2 months and at this stage is certainly entitled the relief of interim bail during the pendency of consideration of her substantive application which is pending before the Gujarat High Court," said the CJI in his orders.

The Court directed Gujarat police to produce Teesta before the concerned court as soon as possible subject to conditions the court deems appropriate to ensure her presence and participation in the connected case. Teesta had been directed to surrender her passport till the matter is considered by the Court and to offer complete cooperation in the pending case.

In his orders, the CJI said "it is a matter of record that the appellant was remanded to police custody for about 7 days and was interrogated every day by the concerned investigating machinery. Thereafter the appellant was remanded and continues to be in Magisterial custody.

An application for bail was moved. Similar application moved by accused RB Sreekumar. The City Civil and Sessions Court Ahmedabad by its order dated July 30 rejected the submissions of accused and dismissed both the applications. The appellant thereafter approached the High Court by filing (number) submitting inter alia that the appellant be released on regular bail and pending consideration of the application, the appellant be enlarged on interim bail."

"By its order dated 3 August, the High Court issued rule and made it returnable by 19.09.2022. The order records.. The present appeal seeks to challenge both the orders- the one passed by Sessions Court and the order passed by HC to the extent it did not grant interim," the CJI noted.