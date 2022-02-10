New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a "final opportunity" to absconding liquor baron and former Rajya Sabha member, Vijay Mallya to either be physically present or has his counsel ready for the case. The court adjourned and it is expected to hear the case most likely in two weeks, on 24th February.

SC bench comprising of Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat was hearing the 2017 contempt case against Vijay Mallya, for disobeying court's orders and not disclosing full particulars of assets in a case between SBI and Kingfisher airlines.

Even earlier, the court had said that if Mallya doesn't appear physically, it will proceed with the matter without him.

Today, the court said that, going by general logic, contemnor has to be heard. But he hasn't appeared to any of the hearings or proceedings despite multiple opportunities given to him. He is running away from the "clutches of the law", said the court.

On the issue of physical presence, court said that, since this case has different circumstances, the case will have to proceed without Mallya's presence but this should not become the norm. i.e. courts cannot start to adopt this course of treatment in contempt matters.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted that the court had given him opportunity but he did not take it and the government's stand is not that there is something confidential going on that cannot be disclosed.

Court directed appointment of Sr Adv Jaideep Gupta in the matter as the amicus curiae to assist it and adjourned the hearing for after two weeks.