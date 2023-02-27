New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday has extended protection from coercive action to Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3. The apex court also grants time to Assam, UP to file replies to plea of Khera, says interim bail will continue.

Hours after the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera for his comment o Prime Minister Narednra Modi, the Supreme Court had awarded him an interim bail and directed the judicial magistrate of Delhi to execute the order.

Presenting the case of the congress spokesperson before the three member bench comprising of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah and PV Narasimha, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The Petitioner has already clarified that the language was erroneous and he would tender unconditional apology since it was not intentional. "It has been urged that worlds at face value don't invoke the sections of IPC," the senior advocate mentioned.

Countering the unintentional error, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that that expression used by petitioner was not unintentional. "It's a very derogatory manner. It's a very calculated statement. It's a statement which not just insults the PM but invites disaffection and disloyalty. After all he is the duly elected Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world", the ASG said.

Showing the video of the press conference where Khera mispronounced the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the ASG mentioned that after using 'Gautam Das', Khera made more comments. "This is adding insult to injury milord. Your lordships may see the facial expressions and the laughs all around. This is deliberate and calculated to insult the PM of the country...", the ASG said. PTI