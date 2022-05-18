New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha granted three months extension to demolish the twin towers after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.

The earlier date fixed to demolish the towers, which have been held illegal for a violation of norms, was May 22, 2022. The application for an extension of time to demolish the towers filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by the Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and more stable than it was expected.

IRP was appointed superseding the board of Supertech Ltd. by the NCLT while hearing a petition filed by the Union Bank of India against the real estate major for non-payment of dues worth around Rs 432 crore. Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time. Granting an extension of time the bench sought a status report.

ANI