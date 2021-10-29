New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on how to enforce its previous orders regarding the ban on firecrackers and restrictions on its sale, manufacture and transportation.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna was hearing a plea pertaining to firecracker manufacturers using banned chemical barium in firecrackers despite the court's order against its usage.

Court had taken a note of the CBI report on September 29 which had highlighted the violation of the court's order regarding the ban of toxic substances in firecrackers. The court expressed its displeasure today by saying that if they ask someone to go to market and get firecrackers it will be easily done. "Who is responsible for this," questioned the court.

During the hearing on October 28, the court had said that "under the guise of enjoyment you cannot play with the lives of citizens". The court said that it will send a strong message that the fundamental rights of citizens are going to be protected by the court. It had clarified that it was not against any community but the violation of others' rights can not be allowed like this.

"Everybody knows that the people of Delhi are suffering due to the pollution caused by firecrackers," the court had said.

Today, the court said that they will pass detailed orders so that its earlier orders regarding firecrackers are strictly implemented in the entire country. It said that it will also order a CBI enquiry into the selling of fake firecrackers and fake QR codes.

"We will just reiterate our earlier orders and pass directions for serious implementation of the same," said Justice Shah.

Back in 2018, the top court had ordered that only green crackers causing less pollution can be sold through licensed traders and there cannot be any online sale of firecrackers.

It turned out that the order of the court was violated and six manufacturers in Tamil Nadu had been using banned substances in manufacturing firecrackers. This was divulged by the CBI enquiry ordered by the court after the violation was brought to its notice.