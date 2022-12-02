New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told the Mathrubhumi newspaper that the use of the term "Mafia" to identify a man who is in the business of lotteries is not appreciable. The bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice AS Oka heard a plea regarding the Sikkim High court's order that had refused to quash the summons issued by Gangtok magistrate to the Managing Director and other senior officials of Mathrubhumi in a defamation complaint filed by Santiago Martin 2020.

"You also create problems by using adjectives that are not required to be used. There is nothing wrong with the statement if you don't use 'Mafia'," said Justice Kaul. An advocate appearing for the newspaper told the court that the term was used by Finance minister DTM Thomas Issac and they just quoted it. However, they are willing to tender an unconditional apology and provide clarification as well regarding the whole issue.

Also read: ISRO espionage: SC sets aside Kerala HC order granting bail to four accused

Advocate appearing for Santiago Martin asked the court to note in its order the unconditional apology mentioned by the newspaper and also direct that it should be on the first page of the newspaper. The advocate further argued that the word was just quoted as a headline. "The counsel for the petitioner states that they will take some time to examine the matter in view of the submissions made by the counsel for the respondent to publish something appropriately to resolve the issue," ordered the court.